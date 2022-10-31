YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima.
According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Adams Elementary and Washington Middle Schools were briefly placed under lockdowns, but police say they have since been lifted because the schools had early release today.
No suspects have been identified or detained at this time and the attack is not thought to be gang-related. YPD officers are collecting witness statements and searching for any available video of the stabbing.
Anyone with information or video relating to the stabbing is asked to contact the YPD at 509-575-6200.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.