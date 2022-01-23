Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&