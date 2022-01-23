YAKIMA, Wash.-
YPD officers involved in a critical incident at 5th Ave and MLK.
Officers were attempting to stop an armed suspect from a robbery. The suspect exited the vehicle with a shotgun. The suspect was shot one time and then struck by a patrol car. He was conscious when he left the scene.
The Yakima Valley Independent shoot team (SVIU) has been requested and will investigate the use of force in accordance with state law. No officers were believed injured in this incident. Please be aware that details are rapidly unfolding and information may change.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.