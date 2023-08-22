YAKIMA, Wash.-Yakima Police are warning residents of a phone scam involving a caller identifying as a member of the police asking for gift cards to cover warrants or bonds.

According to the YPD a victim in Yakima was scammed out of a large amount of cash on August 15.

The scammer reportedly calls people and identifies themselves by name as a member of the YPD. The scammers then convince individuals to meet with them to hand over bond money.

The YPD is reminding residents that law enforcement agencies will never contact you directly for any payment or ever ask to meet you to collect payment.

If you believe you have been a victim of this recent scam please contact SGT. N. Johnson at 509-576-6784 or at noah.johnson@yakimawa.gov.