YAKIMA, Wash- The Yakima Police Department posts weekly stats to social media surrounding the traffic unit including total traffic stops, citations, collisions and DUI's. The posts allow the public to see the work that the traffic division does for the community.
Captain Jay Seely says the transparency hopes to help drivers correct behavior.
"More importantly at the end of the day what we decided to do was be transparent with the public," said Captain Seely. "We wanted to show the public what we were doing so that they can have a snapshot of how their department is performing because at the end of the day really we work for them."
Captain Seely's traffic division regularly sees anywhere from 10 to 15 traffic stops on a day spent entirely on the field. His officers aren't out to write citations for the sake of writing citations.
"As a traffic unit, really our purpose is to reduce collisions and injury causing violations so that's what we're looking for," said Patrol Officer Ryan Urlacher. "That comes in the form of speed, seatbelt, DUI, distracted driving, those that are using their cell phones."
YPD uses the numbers to find trends that officers can focus attention on. Captain Seely says they can look for ways to prevent collisions, that he believes happens more often in Yakima than it should for a community this size..
"There's a number of factors that go into why someone is involved in an accident, and again that's what we're trying to stop," said Seely. "We really want people to arrive at their destination safely."
