YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima school district has nearly 16,000 students enrolled... Starting next week some of those students will be headed back into a classroom.
"Were bringing back about 20% of our students back next week for tutoring sessions starting next week," said Dr. Robert Darling, Deputy Superintendent, Yakima School District.
Below is the timeline for students returning to school:
- February 22, 2021: Pre-School students will start hybrid learning
- March 1, 2021: Grades K, 1, 2, 6, 9 start hybrid learning
- March 15, 2021: Grades 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 start hybrid learning
Cohort A = **Last Names A-L: In-person: Mon./Tues. | Remote Learning: Wed.-Fri.
Cohort B = **Last Names M-Z: In-person: Thur./Fri. | Remote Learning: Mon.-Wed.
The first high school students to return are freshman...Darling says there are many reasons freshman will be going back first.
Darling said "The reason why we chose the freshman is because they have transitioned from middle school to high school but have never set foot in the high school yet," he added "We know that our freshman success rates ultimately determine our graduation rates and right now we have a significant amount of freshman's who have been struggling academically."
Safety protocols like social distancing, masks and cleanliness will be a priority for students and staff to return.
During the media briefing superintendent Trevor Greene said they are excited to welcome students back but there's still a possibility of plans changing.
Greene said "If we have to close a classroom or close a school we would hope that our community recognizes that we are doing that to maintain the safety of students and families."
As far as vaccines for teachers Superintendent Greene says they are concerned about not having priority with vaccines.
However, they did reach out to the Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction about using YSD facilities when the vaccine arrives.
For the full plan click here.