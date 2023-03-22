YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima School District and Northwest Harvest entered into a contract on March 21 to streamline storage, preparation and delivery of student meals.
According to a YSD press release meal services will now be moved from the district warehouse on North 4th Avenue to the new Northwest Harvest cold storage facility off of Fruitvale Blvd.
The new contract creates efficiencies for the Yakima School District in receiving, organizing, and preparing for the delivery of the food needed at their 22 schools that serve breakfast and lunch, free of charge to all families daily according to a YSD press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.