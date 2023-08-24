YAKIMA, Wash.-An open house on the Yakima Training Center's (YTC) PFAS response is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Selah Civic Center at 216 S. 1st St.

YTC and U.S. Army Environmental Command officials will be at the open house to chronicle the Army's response to the PFAS contamination and answer questions from residents and the community.

Subject matter experts will also be available at the meeting to answer questions about filtration systems that the Army will install in east Selah according to a press release from the YTC.

Recent water test results will also be explained, with officials available to answer any questions according to the YTC.

More information on the PFAS response open house and what will be discussed is available through the public affairs office of the YTC at 509-577-3477.