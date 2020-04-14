YAKIMA, WA - With the COVID-19 public health crisis forcing the cancellation of many community events, Yakima Valley College is taking an innovative approach to celebrating commencement this spring. Rather than an in-person ceremony, YVC will host an online, live-streamed event, titled “A Celebration of our Graduates” on the college’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
All expected graduates will be invited to submit a six-second video clip, shot “selfie-style.” Students will announce their name and degree, then give thanks to those who helped them succeed. These hundreds of brief videos will be edited together and unveiled during a “watch party” graduates can safely enjoy at home with family at 7:00 pm, June 19, 2020, the original date of YVC’s commencement ceremony.
Expected graduates will be invited to submit their video messages between May 1-21, 2020, with more details to come at: https://www.yvcc.edu/registration/commencement/