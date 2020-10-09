YVC Announces Online Learning Extension through Winter Quarter 2021

YAKIMA, WA - Based on Yakima County’s current status in Phase 1.5 of the Governor’s Safe Start Washington COVID Reopening Plan, Yakima Valley College has made the decision to continue to offer classes virtually through Winter Quarter 2021.
Current exceptions for some in-person labs related to specific workforce programs will continue.
“I know that our students, faculty and staff are anxious to return to in-person instruction and activities. We all share frustration with the current situation. However, our main priority continues to be promoting the health and safety of our students and employees, as well as their families,” stated YVC President Dr. Linda Kaminski.
Campuses will continue to be closed to the public with no in-person events and all services provided virtually. Dr. Kaminski noted that making the decision now will enable the college community to be adequately prepared for the start of the Winter Quarter. Decisions for Spring Quarter operations will be made at a future date.
“I am grateful to our students for their patience, persistence and extraordinary efforts to continue to pursue their educational goals during these challenging times,” Dr. Kaminski said. “Thank you to the faculty and staff for your patience and extraordinary efforts to serve our students during these challenging times.”