July 1, 2020

For Immediate Release

YVC Cancels Fall Quarter Sports Programming

Yakima, WA - In response to the NWAC’s recent announcement of its Return to Play Guidelines for Fall Sports, Yakima Valley College has examined the effect of the NWAC guidelines on the college’s planned programming and the impact of the NWAC guidelines on YVC’s students, staff, and faculty as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After specifically considering the continued status of Yakima County in Phase One of Washington State’s Phased Approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other possible outcomes and impacts, the college has decided it is most appropriate to not offer any fall quarter sports programming.

This includes playing, training, and practice components for the Volleyball and Women’s Soccer seasons as well as the training and practice components for Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Baseball, and Softball. If Yakima County reaches phase three during the winter or spring quarters and there are other competing colleges that similarly delayed their fall sports, there is a possibility for volleyball and soccer competition in the winter or spring quarters.

YVC appreciates each student-athlete who chose to compete for us this fall and will honor any athletic aid promised to them should they choose to enroll at YVC for fall quarter online learning. Should a student-athlete decide that another situation will allow them to be successful elsewhere, YVC stands ready to assist in that transition.

Yakima Valley College will consider the status of subsequent 2020-21 sport seasons for winter and spring at an appropriate time in the future and in accordance with the most current version of NWAC protocols for return.

YVC has always placed, and will continue to place, a premium on the health and safety of its student‐athletes, coaches, athletic staff, support members, and fans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.