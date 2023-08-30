YAKIMA, Wash.-Yakima Valley College is compiling a roster of qualified contractors to bid on small public works contracts during the 2023-2024 academic year.
The small public works roster is a listing of State of Washington licensed contractors who have applied for and been placed on the approved list according to YVC.
The small works roster is used to reduce the cost of bidding on small projects and makes it easier for contractors to bid on public works projects. At YVC the small works roster is used for projects costing less than $10,000.
Contractors hoping to bid for Small Public Works projects at Washington state agencies or institutions are under the guidelines of the State of Washington’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) must complete the Small Works Roster application.
How the SWR works:
- Contractors must apply to be placed on the roster. Applications can be completed online.
- Organizations, including YVC, then use the roster to make a list of contractors based on type of work and project location.
- Contractors on the list receive instructions, usually be email about how to get project documents and interested contractors may respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.