YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Valley College will not accept a new cohort of education students in 2023, as the school announced it will take the year to evaluate the program to improve students' education.
Students and community members were concerned that this move would spell the end of the education program entirely, but YVC has no plans of ending the program.
"We're just taking a pause on accepting a new cohort of students and then we will be accepting a new cohort for the fall of 2024," said YVC's Dustin Wunderlich.
Concerns sparked when students discovered that some education professors would not be returning to the school for the Fall 2023 semester.
YVC explained that those instructors were under a "special faculty" tag and their contracts would not be renewed.
At the Board of Trustee's meeting, students, faculty, and unions representing educators spoke during public comment over the lack of communication from the school regarding the contracts.
"One of the things that Dr. Kaminsky spoke about during the meeting was like 'oh well we have, here's the reason and here's the reason,'" said American Federation of Teachers Yakima Faculty President, Rachel Dorn. "Well literally what we're asking for is that, but we'd like it to be written down, and we'd like it to be before the thing happens."
Dorn expressed that the board answered many questions she had ready for the meeting before she could question them herself. This is despite AFT being in constant communication with YVC over the issues at hand.
AFT advocated for instructors under the "special faculty" tag, saying they deserved a fair chance to keep their jobs at the school. AFT argued that YVC did not follow a procedure in its hiring process, including not posting jobs where they say they are.
Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, Dr. Jennifer Ernst, presented to the board their hiring process, which includes a diverse hiring panel that gives its recommendation to the school.
Dr. Ernst says she is working with AFT and other unions at the college to ensure that employees are being treated fairly and properly.
"I am committed to working with people to make sure that this is a really great place to work," said Dr. Ernst.
YVC plans to use the 2023 academic year to collect qualitative and quantitative data about the education program. This will include focus groups and student placement to find areas that YVC can improve student education.
The school plans to accept applications for the education program in February 2024 and accept a new cohort of students for the Fall 2024 semester.
