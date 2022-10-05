YAKIMA, Wash.-
The fall quarter enrollment at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is up by 12.7% compared to the fall of 2021, as the school welcomed the return of in-person learning.
Full-time enrollment for the fall 2022 quarter is 2, 945, marking the first enrollment increase since the start of the COVID Pandemic.
According to a YVC press release the campus is offering the majority of its classes in-person for the first time since the Pandemic. Hybrid in-person and online class options are also available.
"We are thankful to see more students back on campus this fall-including those just starting their college experience as well as students who needed to take a pause during the pandemic," said Linda Kaminski, YVC President.
On-campus student services are also back to offering in-person support during business hours.
The application deadline for winter quarter 2023 is November, 21. Start the YVC registration process here.
"It's an extremely positive development for our entire region that more people are working toward a degree or certificate that will prepare them for well-paying jobs that are in demand here in the Yakima Valley," said President Kaminski.
