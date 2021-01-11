YVC extends Online Learning through Summer Quarter 2021

YAKIMA, WA - Based on Yakima County’s current COVID data, Yakima Valley College has made the decision to continue to offer classes virtually through the 2021 spring and summer quarters.
Current exceptions for some in-person labs related to specific workforce programs will continue.
“Our main priority continues to be promoting the health and safety of our employees and students, as well as their families,” stated YVC President Linda Kaminski.
Campuses will continue to be closed to the public with no in-person events and all services provided virtually. Kaminski noted that making the decision now will enable the college community to be adequately prepared for the start of the spring and summer quarters. Decisions for fall quarter 2021 operations will be made at a future date.