YVC Foundation Awards $770,000 in Scholarships for the 2021-2022 Academic Year

YAKIMA, WA — The Yakima Valley College Foundation is excited to award 220 Yakima Valley College Students with scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.
The average scholarship award per student is $3,500.
Foundation President Mary Sundquist noted that as post-secondary credentials become ever more essential to preparing individuals for high-demand, well-paying jobs, the Foundation and its donors help ensure YVC provides an affordable pathway for students.
“We salute those who have been responsible for the growth of the Yakima Valley College Foundation and encourage others to meet the challenge of equipping our young people for a productive future,” Sundquist said.
Since 1977, the YVC Foundation has worked to provide financial support to students. Starting with $140,000 from ten donors, the Foundation’s endowment has grown exponentially to over $14,000,000 from 150 donors. In its over 40-year history the Foundation has awarded more than 6,000 scholarships to students, totaling more than $5.8 million.