YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College's (YVC) Art Department will host its semi-annual clay sale featuring gifts and creations on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to YVC the sale will feature works by YVC staff and students including bowls, mugs, pitchers and planters, with many priced below $10. All proceeds will support YVC's Art Department.
The sale will take place in the lobby of Palmer Martin Hall, building #20 on the corner of Nob Hill and 16th Ave. Free parking is available.
