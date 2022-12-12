YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Valley College partnered with the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry to offer a STEM Day for the community on January 7. The free event will offer activities, presentations and workshops about STEM subjects for ages 4 to 11 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Hopf Union Building.
“By partnering with OMSI, Yakima Valley College has the opportunity to share STEM-related principles and programs with more children in the Yakima Valley,” said YVC’s STEM director, Cristy Rasmussen. “By engaging with STEM education in early childhood, children can begin to learn and retain a knowledge base that they can build on as they get older.”
OMSI will set up tables, filling them with science equipment and challenges that are “guaranteed to thrill youngsters, perplex adults and offer an unforgettable science experience,” according to the press release.
