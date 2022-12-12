Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may be slick and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition. Freezing fog coverage is expected to expand overnight into Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&