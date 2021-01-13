YVC offers virtual information sessions to learn about Bachelor of Applied Science Programs

YAKIMA, WA — Yakima Valley College will offer three upcoming virtual information sessions for its Bachelor of Applied Science Degree programs in business management, information technology, teacher education and dental hygiene.
The programs are designed for prospective students who have earned an applied associate’s degree and need a pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree.
Sessions will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021; Wednesday, February 17, 2021; and Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Join each information session via Zoom.
Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management (BASM) — BASM provides curriculum that prepares students for management positions in a variety of industries. Subjects covered include financial management, marketing, project management and more. Courses are offered during the evening in a hybrid format (combination of in-person and online coursework).
Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology Networking – System Administration (BASIT) — BASIT prepares students for occupations in system administration, such as network administrator, database administrator, computer system analyst and more. This degree broadens foundational knowledge in information technology, specifically system administration, in addition to general education, theory, advanced technical and professional skills, and integrated collaborative learning.
Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Teacher Education (BAS-TE) — BAS-TE prepares individuals for a Washington State Teacher Certificate in Elementary Education (K-8), with additional optional endorsements in English Language Learner and Early Childhood Education. Candidates complete an intensive residency experience in a local school that features hands-on work in a classroom setting under the guidance of a mentor teacher and field supervisor.
Bachelor of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene (BASDH) — BASDH prepares students to recognize, treat and prevent oral diseases as Registered Dental Hygienists. Curriculum consists of six quarters of professional education and clinical experience preceded by 65 college-level credits in specific prerequisite courses. Dental Hygiene is the only BAS program at YVC that does not require completion of an AAS or equivalent to apply.