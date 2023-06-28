YAKIMA, Wash.- Applications for running start at Yakima Valley College (YVC) for the 2023-24 school year are now open.
Applications for the fall 2023 quarter must be filed by August 3.
The Running Start Program offers eligible high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to enroll in college classes at YVC’s Yakima and Grandview campuses, as well as online courses, and receive both high school and college credit without having to pay tuition according to a YVC press release.
Public, private and homeschooled students are eligible for running start. More information can be found online through YVCC.
