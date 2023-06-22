YAKIMA, Wash.- Esmeralda Cruz is the 2023 recipient of the Princess Theatre’s Jack Quinn Memorial Scholarship.
Cruz, of Sunnyside, is a Winery and Vineyard Technology student at Yakima Valley College (YVC) and has been participating in Princess Theatre productions since 2017.
“Once I found the Princess Theatre, I found my second home,” Cruz wrote in her application letter for the scholarship. “I will always want to be part of the performing arts… either on stage or off.”
According to a press release announcing the scholarship Crus maintains a 3.5 GPA at YVC and has served as a programmer and vice president of YVC's student council.
The Princess Theatre awards a $750 scholarship annually to a student committed to ongoing involvement in the performing arts.
