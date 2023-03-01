YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College (YVC) hosted a financial literacy presentation on a Humorous Approach To Managing Money for students on February 28 featuring financial advisor and author Colin Ray.
Over 70 people attended the free event that included pizza and door prizes and that was zoom-recorded to YVC's Grandview campus as well. YVC staff offered extra credit to students who attended the event and took pictures.
"We do not get enough good financial advice in our life. Some times with family members it's a taboo to talk about it," Ryan said. "So, what I'm trying to do is normalize that conversation-we can ask questions, share tips with each other and really just understand that we're all in this together and that people do want to talk about money."
According to YVC the presentation was to get students interested in their finances and to help young people dig out of debt and be financially free.
Attendees shared stories of financial missteps and hardships and learned that they weren't alone in experiencing financial difficulties.
"As long as there's no judgement, I think people really do want to share their experiences and ask questions," Ryan said.
According to his website as a financial advisor Colin Ray uses honesty, storytelling and humor to teach financial and career skills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.