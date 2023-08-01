YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley College (YVC) will offer flagger certification training classes at its Yakima campus starting in the fall of 2023.
The tuition fee for the one-day classes is $65 and includes a flagger's handbook, classroom instruction and the opportunity to take the Washington State Certification Exam.
Interested students must register and pay in advance. To register please call Heather Lundquist at 509-574-4745 or email flagger@yvcc.edu.
Trainings will be held on September 22, October 20, November 17 and December 15. from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in YVC's Skills Center in room 104 of Building 32.
Reading and understanding English is required for the certification according to YVC and some math is required. Students will be able to retake the training and exam if they do not pass it the first time
