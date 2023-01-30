YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Community Foundation hosts monthly meetings for its Youth Leadership Council, which allows high school students the opportunity to learn the basics of philanthropy. The council is funded and inspired by the late Helen Jewett, a Yakima philanthropist who died in 2008.
"With the Youth Leadership Council, we are creating the next generation of philanthropists, the next generation that can follow Helen Jewett's footsteps," said program officer, Amber Ortiz-Diaz.
When Jewett died in 2008, she left $1.25 million in an endowment for the YVCF. The youth council uses that money every year to donate to nonprofits in the community that can help the community.
"They as a team decide what they feel they want to narrow it down to," said Ortiz-Diaz. "Students that have experienced themselves either being from low-income housing or benefiting from these resources. They bring in all that stuff when we're talking about it in groups."
This year, the students aimed their focus on homelessness, positive relationships, immigrant and refugee support, and environmental justice. The council used this year's grants to get ahead of the expected harsh winter and donated to three Yakima County homeless shelters and put two grants to help Pathways to Citizenship and mental health resources.
"They're getting leadership development, so they're learning how to work as a team with a diverse group of students, work with students who come from different backgrounds as them," said Ortiz-Diaz.
"They're also, out of it, learning about philanthropy. They're learning about giving and they're learning about what it means to grant out money and what it means to be part of that grant making process as well as what it means to donate to charity."
All along the way, the students learn about Jewett's legacy and continuing her life work, 15 years after she died.
"The reason why this group was created was because of her endowment and because of her legacy and her finanical support," said Ortiz-Diaz. "Dedicated to what her mission and vision was for this youth council."
The Yakima Valley Community Foundation accepts applications for the Youth Leadership Council through the fall for the next school year. Students in the council can extend their service and work on the council for all four years of high school. Interested students can find more information on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.