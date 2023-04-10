YAKIMA, Wash.- This spring's edition of Yakima Valley College's Festival of New Works will feature three plays written by current and incoming students and community members.
The festival kicks off on April 20 at Kendall Hall's Black Box Theater. The plays will be shown over three nights with admission free students and staff and $5 for the general public.
YVC's annual festival gives anyone who is passionate about theater an opportunity to see their own work on stage with an audience.
“Through writing their own plays and collaborating with student directors and actors or even community or faculty directors and actors to workshop these plays, students have the unique opportunity to craft a play from the page all the way to the stage,” said Alicia Bickley, director of drama for the play "Heckling the Psycho Killer."
Bickley's play is a satirical take on horror and slasher films, including inspiration from the movie "Scream." Bickley will direct four cast members including students Madisyn Cuevas, Drew Lynch and Harmony Methgen and community member Matthew Marquez. The play is written by incoming YVC student Kaitlyn Rodriguez.
Community member Michael LeCompte wrote the piece "The Ballad of Phil Garko," where a narrator walks the audience through the experience of bowling the perfect game. Director Dalilah Nelson will lead Lynch, Brooke Mason and Victoria Lockheart in the play.
"Realistic Fairy Tales" is writer's Dalilah Nelson's satirical update of fairytales including "Puss in Boots." Rodriguez will direct this show with a cast including students Mason, Lockheart, Methgen, Makadie Miller, Abel Palmandez and Obi Naze while community members include Marquez and Hannah Ryan and alumni Danica Jenck.
The April 21 performances will include a "Freaky Friday" event which, according to Bickley, will have cast members find out their role for the night before the show.
YVC advises that the plays may not be suitable for younger audiences.
