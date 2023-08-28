Yakima Valley College accepting Upward Bound applications
Courtesy: YVC

YAKIMA, Wash.-Applications are now open for Yakima Valley College's Upward Bound Program for the 2023-24 academic year.

Upward Bound is a federally-funded program supporting low-income and first-generation students in the Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside school districts graduate from high school and pursue higher education.

YVC received a five-year grant worth $2.74 million for Upward Bound in 2022. According to YVC the funding allows the college to serve 110 students each year with career and class guidance, academic preparation and college/scholarship support.

More information on Upward Bound is available by contacting YVC at 509-574-4958 or yvcupwardbound@yvcc.edu.

Upward Bound eligibility:

  • Low-income and/or first-generation students.
  • Students entering the 9th, 10th or 11th grade.
  • Students from the Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside districts.
  • U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident.
  • Motivated high school students seeking postsecondary education with a 2.5 GPA.
  • Students in need of academic support/resources.

Resources available through Upward Bound:

  • Guidance in navigating the college and scholarship process.
  • Tutoring support.
  • Class support and career planning.
  • 6-week summer residential program.
  • College campus tours and connections.
  • Computer and calculator lending system.
  • Monthly stipend (up to $40 per month) for participation.
  • One-on-one advising.