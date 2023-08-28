YAKIMA, Wash.-Applications are now open for Yakima Valley College's Upward Bound Program for the 2023-24 academic year.
Upward Bound is a federally-funded program supporting low-income and first-generation students in the Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside school districts graduate from high school and pursue higher education.
YVC received a five-year grant worth $2.74 million for Upward Bound in 2022. According to YVC the funding allows the college to serve 110 students each year with career and class guidance, academic preparation and college/scholarship support.
More information on Upward Bound is available by contacting YVC at 509-574-4958 or yvcupwardbound@yvcc.edu.
Upward Bound eligibility:
- Low-income and/or first-generation students.
- Students entering the 9th, 10th or 11th grade.
- Students from the Wapato, Toppenish, Granger and Sunnyside districts.
- U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident.
- Motivated high school students seeking postsecondary education with a 2.5 GPA.
- Students in need of academic support/resources.
Resources available through Upward Bound:
- Guidance in navigating the college and scholarship process.
- Tutoring support.
- Class support and career planning.
- 6-week summer residential program.
- College campus tours and connections.
- Computer and calculator lending system.
- Monthly stipend (up to $40 per month) for participation.
- One-on-one advising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.