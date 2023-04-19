YAKIMA, Wash.- Two family events hosted by the Yakima Valley Libraries will celebrate Children's Day with Family Literacy Festivals. The events will take place at the Yakima Central and Sunnyside libraries while all locations will feature drop-in activities.
The celebration for Children's Day, or El Día de los Niños, is widely observed in Latin America countries to honor the importance of childhood. YVL is inspired by author and leader in Hispanic literature, Pat Mora, who proposed a literacy focused event that was soon celebrated by libraries across the world.
“Not only are these events an important reflection of the diversity and culture of the Yakima Valley, they provide an opportunity for Yakima Valley Libraries to better connect with the whole community,” said programming librarian, Krystal Corbray. "As library staff, we get to engage in one of the most fun and impactful parts of our work: promoting the value of strong literacy skills and the many ways the library can help turn young readers into lifelong learners.”
Yakima Central Library begins its festivities at 10:30 a.m. on April 29 with music performed by the YAMA Youth Orchestra. Storytime will follow at 11 a.m. before YAMA takes the stage again at 1 p.m. Following the final performance, the orchestra will host a show and tell of their instruments with students.
Sunnyside Community Library starts its festival with bilingual story time at 10:30, followed up with two games of lotería, or Mexican bingo. The games will have two, 45-minute rounds with the first starting at 11:15 a.m. and the second at 1:15 p.m. Valley Performer Arts will take the stage at noon, before events wrap up with a family friendly movie at 12:45 p.m.
Other community libraries will celebrate the festival as well with drop in activities on Friday and Saturday.
A full list of activities is available on Yakima Valley Library's website.
