YVSIU is investigating an officer involved shooting that closed 1st St overnight

YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Department says it is involved in a shooting that sent a 30-year-old Yakima man to the hospital.
Around midnight Monday night, officers identified a stolen car using their Flock Cameras.
Officers say they approached the car, but the driver sped off and shot at officers.
Police fired back and shot the man. YPD says they arrested the man before he was airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for serious gunshot wounds.
YPD says no officers were injured in the shooting.
YPD says 1st St. will be closed in both directions while Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit investigates the area.
YPD Chief Matthew Murray will be giving a press conference at the Yakima Police Station on S 3rd St. about last night's officer-involved shooting at noon on Tuesday.
We will update the story during the press conference.
