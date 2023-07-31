YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Tourism has announced the Taco & Tamale Trail as the latest digital trail.
The trail was created with the goal of supporting small businesses throughout the Yakima Valley community.
The Taco & Tamale Trail works through GPS check-in at local taco and tamale shops.
Sign up for the digital trail online to check in at local shops. Each check-in earns points. Points are redeemable for prizes.
"We want folks to get out and try specialties at new places, even discover a new favorite they’ll be back to again and again,” says Jennifer Martinkus, YVT Marketing Manager.
