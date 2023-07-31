YVT Taco & Tamale Trail

Image curtesy of Yakima Valley Tourism 

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Valley Tourism has announced the Taco & Tamale Trail as the latest digital trail. 

The trail was created with the goal of supporting small businesses throughout the Yakima Valley community.

The Taco & Tamale Trail works through GPS check-in at local taco and tamale shops. 

Sign up for the digital trail online to check in at local shops. Each check-in earns points. Points are redeemable for prizes.

"We want folks to get out and try specialties at new places, even discover a new favorite they’ll be back to again and again,” says Jennifer Martinkus, YVT Marketing Manager.