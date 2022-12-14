YAKIMA, Wash.-
Local Yakima businesses and community members are invited to drop off unwrapped toys, gift cards and other items for families that the YWCA is serving on December 14.
Each year the YWCA sponsors an adopt-a-family program where businesses, families and community members can adopt a family and help provide them with Christmas presents.
According to the YWCA this year the Yakima community adopted 131 families that are either in transitional housing or the YWCA emergency shelter.
Gifts and donations can be dropped off at the YWCA in Yakima at 818 W. Yakima Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.