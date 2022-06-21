YWCA shelter in Walla Walla is running low on welcome bags of supplies

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Young Women's Christian Association is running low on supplies to fill up their welcome bags at their Walla Walla branch.
The YWCA of Walla Walla says it has 20 bags partially filled but needs the following items to complete the bags:
- brush or comb
- full size shampoo
- full size conditioner
- razors
- body wash
- deodorant.
The group is looking for donations of these items or if there are any groups that would like to donate up to 50 bags worth of these items to help women who have sought safe shelter.
The group asks anyone looking to make donations or other groups interested in helping to contact them at ywcawallawalla@gmail.com.
