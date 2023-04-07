WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The YWCA is joining the spirit of Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the Blue Pinwheel Project. Blue representing child abuse prevention.
Blue pinwheels have been place across Walla Walla to symbolize childhood which YWCA advocates to be protected and never be shattered by abuse.
"Children are often the unseen victims," said Anne-Maria Zell Schwerin, Executive Director of YWCA Walla Walla. "They might be the ones that suffer in silence and it is important that we wrap around our children when there is an abuse case."
The YWCA has teamed with multiple agencies to place pinwheels and signs out and share the project with the public.
