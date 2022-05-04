WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The YWCA Walla Walla hosted its Leading with Love leadership luncheon on May 4. Multiple speakers shared their experiences and advice for leading with love, highlighting the need for it across the country.
"The only thing we must do is heal ourselves, each other and our communities," said Rebecca Betts, keynote speaker. "We need to focus on the humanity of the matter. To build an authentic relationship is the transformative act we need to heal our world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.