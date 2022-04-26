WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The YWCA Walla Walla is expanding on Red Dress Day with a REDress Project installation from April 27 to May 8 to remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. A growing symbol of remembrance, the display of red dresses represents the unknown number of Indigenous women who fall victim to violence each year, according to the Smithsonian.
The YWCA Walla Walla is asking for seven or eight red dresses in any condition to display in front of its building. It is also asking for 40-45 volunteers willing to display a sign about the project in their yard.
Those with yard signs will “ideally” also display a red dress, although the YWCA recommends hanging it out of reach or bringing it in at night. But anyone willing to put up a sign should sign up, especially those who live in a visible location.
The effort is in partnership with Lucinda Victorio of Trilogy Recovery Community and the College Place Prevention Coalition.
You can sign up to display a yard sign here. Signs will be collected May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.