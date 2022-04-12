YWCA Yakima and Legends Casino partnering to empower women and girls

YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Young Women's Christian Association in Yakima is partnering with Legends Casino Hotel to support change in the Yakima Valley.
The YWCA Yakima helps the community by eliminating racism, empowering women and promotes peace, justice, freedom and dignity for everyone.
YWCA Yakima Executive Director Cheri Kilty says the help from Legends Casino Hotel is greatly appreciated.
Kilty says, “YWCA Yakima is excited to deepen our long relationship with Legends Casino Hotel and the Yakama Community to address domestic violence. We value the support and contributions Legends Casino Hotel is making towards ending domestic violence.”
This partnership will support annual YWCA events including the Leadership Luncheon featuring Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Wieber and Power of the Purse. Bringing these events to the community allows the YWCA to educate our community on domestic violence and its impact on individuals and our community.
Legends Casino Hotel General Manager Letisha Peterson says this partnership is a great next step for them to continue helping the YWCA Yakima.
Peterson says, “We’ve supported the YWCA for many years through the Yakama Cares grant program. This year, we’re excited to expand our support to sponsor these programs that will plant the seeds to end racism, violence, and abuse as well as aid women, children, and families.”
