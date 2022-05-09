YAKIMA, Wash. -
The YWCA in Yakima hosted a Leadership Luncheon Monday afternoon to share the stories of domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.
This was the first year back to in-person luncheon since the start of the pandemic. Over a thousand people attended the 28th Annual Luncheon at the Yakima Convention Center, all showing their support for victims.
The guest speakers this year were Verlynn Best, President and CEO of the Yakima Greater Chamber of Commerce and Jordyn Wieber, US Olympic Gold Medalist.
The two shared with those attending their stories and journeys to being survivors.
Verlynn shared her story. When she was a little girl, growing up in an abusive household. Watching her mother suffer eventually suffering herself.
"She sat there emotionally, mentally and eventually - it became sexual abuse by her own father. the little girl in this story is me," she tells the crowd.
And in a similar way to Verlynn, Jordyn talked about her very public struggle. In 2012, Jordyn Wieber was one of the "Fierce Five" for team USA in the Olympics.
However, in 2018, Jordyn was one of the victim testifying against Larry Nassar, the long-term doctor for USA Gymnastics.
Jordyn tells me, as a victim of abuse herself, she sees the bigger issues in the US and pushes herself to help others.
"There's a real problem going in our world with domestic abuse and sexual abuse and a lot of times we don't see it and sometimes it's in the most unexpected places with trusted people in the community or families and family members," Jordyn said.
Jordyn tells me she hopes to continue the work of giving people a voice. She adds, "as an Olympian, I had a voice and I was listened to and believed almost immediately when I spoke out about my abuse."
She says working with the YWCA locally and across the US give people a voice, educate, prevent and give life back to victims.
Verlynn spoke about her journey from victim to survivor and now a warrior. She says everyone who was once a victim, deserves to be a survivor AND a warrior.
If you're looking to get involved with he YWCA, click here.
