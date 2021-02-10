YWCA Yakima to launch a 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge

YAKIMA, WA – YWCA Yakima will be launching their 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on March 1st, 2021 as part of a national movement to engage communities in anti-racist work.
Participants receive a daily email directing them to 3-4 curated activities such as; reading an article, listening to a podcast, watching a video, or reflecting on their own personal experiences. Each activity is designed to foster greater understanding and awareness and challenge participants to confront their own understandings and to take action towards the advancement of racial equity.
Registration for the challenge is open now at ywcayakima.org .
Taking part in an activity like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our community, connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. The challenge will begin on Monday, March 1nd and continue (Monday –Friday) through Monday, March 29th. All content is newly curated by YWCA for this year to include fresh and up to date content for participants.
The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.