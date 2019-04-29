OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Inslee today will sign Sen. Hans Zeiger’s bill to make it easier for people to operate a food truck business.

Senate Bill 5218 will require a local regulatory authority to grant a permit to an applicant who wants to operate a mobile food unit in its jurisdiction if the applicant already holds a valid mobile food unit permit from another jurisdiction and meets certain conditions.

“This bill will help more people to operate food trucks in the state of Washington,” said Zeiger, R-Puyallup. “As it stands, local plan review applications for operating permits are costly and time-consuming. This bill would allow food truck vendors who have a valid permit in one jurisdiction to use that permit in another jurisdiction if they meet certain requirements. This bill also provides some relief to food truck vendors when it comes to the plan review application process.”

Zeiger has seen the growth of new food truck businesses in his hometown of Puyallup. The Puyallup City Council recently approved a pilot program to relax some of the city’s regulations on food truck vendors.

“This is a common-sense bill that will really help these small-business owners,” said Washington State Food Truck Association representative Tim Johnson. “It will eliminate an expensive, time-consuming and redundant part of the local permitting process. Operating a food truck can offer anyone with a passion for food, and the willingness to work hard, the chance to achieve the American dream.”