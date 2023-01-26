Zillah awarded Best Tasting Water in Washington

ZILLAH, Wash. — The city of Zillah will compete in the Great American Water Taste Test in Washington D.C. after winning the Best Tasting Water in Washington from the Evergreen Rural Water Association of Washington (ERWOW).
The association tasted water from about a dozen entries, according to the federally-funded nonprofit. A Taste Test was held at its 2022 Fall Conference at the Yakima Convention Center. It chose Zillah as the best tasting, earning it a spot in the national water taste test through the National Rural Water Association in February 2023.
Zillah’s City Administrator Michael Grayum and the Public Works Director John Simmon congratulated employees following the win. They ask the public to join them in congratulating their “team of employees who fill our cups every day with their dedication and hard work.”
