ZILLAH, Wash.- Zillah High School (Z.H.S) announces students can earn an Associates of Arts (A.A.) degree while in high school.
Students will be able to obtain their A.A. from Yakima Valley College by taking all but four classes directly on the Z.H.S campus.
An A.A. degree from Yakima Valley College (Y.V.C) requires 90 college credits, 30 of which must be earned through Y.V.C.
Z.H.S Principal Jeff Charbonneau says they have created partnerships with College in the High School and directly with Y.V.C to make earning an A.A degree more accessible.
Running Start courses have a fee of $67.50 per five-credit class. Charbonneau says an A.A degree from Y.V.C for a Z.H.S student could cost less than $500.
