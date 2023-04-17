ZILLAH, Wash.- The Hospice Benefit Shop is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a "buy one, get one free" sale to support Heartlinks.
The nonprofit hospice will sell donated household items and clothing while offering five gift card giveaways throughout the day.
HOBS Zilla is one of two Heartlinks thrift stores including one in Prosser. The Zillah branch was installed two years ago after seeing the success of Prosser's store.
“We had no idea the Zillah community would embrace Heartlinks and HOBS the way it has,” says Shelby Moore, Heartlinks executive director. “We have been able to give so much more than we could ever provide to our community just through the power of this little store.”
The anniversary celebration will happen on April 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zillah Hospice Benefit Shop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.