Zillah police join Pink Patch Project

ZILLAH, Wash. — The Zillah Police Department is joining numerous law enforcement agencies in the Pink Patch Project movement, sporting pink police patches for breast cancer awareness. Community members can buy a patch themselves for $15 a piece, with all the money going toward the local Ohana Mammography Center.
ZPD said a local business supplied funding for the project.
You can buy a pink ZPD patch during regular business hours between Friday, September 30 and Halloween. Bring exact cash change to 111 7th Street.
“We are excited to help raise awareness, and donations, for such a worthy cause,” said ZPD on Facebook.
