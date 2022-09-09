ZILLAH, Wash.-
Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the 500 block of Merclyn Lane in Zillah on September 7.
On Friday, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office requested and arrest warrant for Jason John-Seabrook Moss, 45-years-old, who is being looked for by police.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, DO NOT approach him and call 9-1-1.
Moss is facing charges of Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Zillah Police have also identified the suspect driver of a black Honda Element that was used to drop off and pick up Moss at the house.
Officers are now investigating the driver's involvement in the robbery. The driver has not been named at this time.
According to Zillah Police Department’s Sergeant A. Montgomery, the homeowner was in a brief struggle with the robber, causing minor injuries.
Officers placed a perimeter around the home, requested a K-9, sent a drone in the air and placed nearby schools under lock down.
