ZILLAH, Wash.-
The Zillah Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane on Wednesday morning.
There was a heavy police presence in the area and Zillah schools were locked down from about 10:50 a.m. to 11:56 a.m.
The Zillah Police Chief confirmed that a K9 unit was tracking from the residence and they were looking for a male suspect.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.