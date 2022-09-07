zillah home invasion

ZILLAH, Wash.-

The Zillah Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 500 block of Merclyn Lane on Wednesday morning.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and Zillah schools were locked down from about 10:50 a.m. to 11:56 a.m.

The Zillah Police Chief confirmed that a K9 unit was tracking from the residence and they were looking for a male suspect.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.