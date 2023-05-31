ZILLAH, Wash.- Some roads in Zillah will be temporarily closed on May 31 as the city celebrates the graduating class of 2023.
According to Zillah Police the parade will start around 7 p.m. and the road closures should last about 45 minutes to an hour.
Graduating Seniors will line up in the middle school parking lot for a parade with a police escort. The parade will travel south on Cheyne before turning left on Carlsonia. After turning right it will go south on 5th St. and east on 2nd Ave.
The parade will continue to Zillah High School before turning right on Miles and head south on Kagley. After a left on Pearson and a right on 1st the parade will go through town back to Cheyne and the middle school.
