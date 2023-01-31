ZILLAH, Wash.-
The City of Zillah Municipal Court has partnered with Yakima County District Court to implement a new program to clear delinquent accounts and provide relief to people with accounts in collections.
The new amnesty program runs from February 1 through 28, those interested should contact the Zillah Municipal Court at 509-829-3543.
"Our goal is to assist the residents of our community and surrounding areas in the lower Yakima Valley who have citations and court fines in collections," said City Administrator Michael Grayum.
According to a City of Zillah press release there are 1,173 cases in collections representing $582,312 in revenue.
The court and associated collection agencies will waive all interest and penalties, as well as a significant portion of collection fees, if customer balances are paid in full by February 28, 2023.
Zillah’s amnesty program will help court customers with outstanding traffic tickets, criminal fines, and probation fees currently in collections. According to today's press release Zillah residents can avoid future fees, suspensions and other legal actions by participating in the program.
"We are empathetic toward the compounding circumstances of others, and we have a fiduciary obligation to collect on unpaid accounts," Grayum said. "This program is a win-win for everyone, including the taxpayers."
