ZILLAH, Wash.-The Teapot Dome Service Station has been included in the Harley-Davidson '10 rides for '23 challenge.
The challenge started in January and ends on December 31, 2023 and challenges Harley-Davidson riders to take photos at different locations across the country chronicling their rides.
The Teapot Dome is the only location in the pacific northwest included in the challenge and the service station has been welcoming riders all year according to a City of Zillah press release.
“We’ve been thrilled by the influx of Harley-Davidson motorcycles from all corners of the nation," said Gail Van Wyk, the Teapot Dome Manager.
By taking photos at different challenge locations Harley riders can earn badges, poker chips and challenge coins according to a press release about the ride.
Each year the National Harley Owners Group releases a list of challenge locations, this year's selection includes sites that are a collection of history, culture and adventure.
'10 rides for '23 challenge locations:
- Zillah, Washington: Teapot Dome Service Station.
- Calipatria, California: Salvation Mountain.
- Carrabelle, Florida: World’s Smallest Police Station.
- Church Creek, Maryland: Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway.
- Monett, Missouri: Freedom Silo.
- Tupelo, Mississippi: Elvis Presley Homecoming Statue.
- Alliance, Nebraska: Carhenge.
- Valentine, Texas: Prada of Marfa.
- Corinne, Utah: Golden Spike National Historical Park.
- Globe, Wisconsin: Intersections of Highways H, O & G.
The Teapot Dome Service Station is managed partnership between the City of Zillah, the Zillah Chamber of Commerce, and Washington State Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation.
“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to all Harley Davidson adventure seekers, as we celebrate Zillah's recognition as one of the top 10 destinations in the nation for 2023,” said Michael Grayum, City Administrator.
