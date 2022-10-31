Zillah to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Vintage Valley Parkway

ZILLAH, Wash. — The City of Zillah has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. November 1 for the brand-new Vintage Valley Parkway, according to a press release from City Administrator Michael Eklund-Grayum. The new road is said to open access to 175 acres of commercial land and up to 160 new homes in Zillah.
Attendees should meet at the Buhrmaster Baking Co. parking lot by 3 p.m., then the city will shuttle everyone to the Zillah flagpole for the ceremony. This plan is to minimize parking issues. There will be The Family Company LLC coffee for sale during the ribbon-cutting and a reception afterward at Yakima Chief Ranches.
The road has been years in the making and a collaboration between numerous entities, according to Eklund-Grayum.
