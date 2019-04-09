KENNEWICK, WA –The Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon will be closed Friday, April 12th through Sunday, April 14th from 10thAvenue to the south-end of the trail near 24th Avenue. This closure is for the safety of the public and workers who will be doing fire mitigation work in Zintel Canyon. It is important that citizens do not enter the project area during this closure.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization, will be working to clear brush and trees for fire mitigation and to improve emergency access.

“The City is extremely honored to have formed this partnership with Team Rubicon,” said Fire Chief Vince Beasley. “They bring a lot of passion in to continuing to directly serving local communities after having honorably served their nation!”

The City has created an information page on our website to keep the public informed of the on-going mitigation work occurring in Zintel Canyon: https://www.go2kennewick.com/1257/Zintel-Canyon-Mitigation

The City is not seeking volunteers for the operation this weekend but we welcome other groups and individuals who would like to do a project or projects to check out our volunteer information page: www.go2kennewick.com/543/Volunteer-Opportunities

The trail through Zintel Canyon is a unique and beautiful natural area with wetland and wildlife right in the heart of the City. The trailhead is located at the southwest corner of West 7th Avenue and South Vancouver Street.