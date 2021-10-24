YAKIMA, WA - Laser tag isn't just something we did for fun when we were kids, this couple in Yakima has taken it to an extreme level and this month they have a special Halloween theme.
"We grew up here and it's a small town and there was really not much to do so we just wanted to give people a new experience" said Melissa Froehlich one of the Owners of Tactical Tag.
And that experience comes with tactical gear and a laser tag gun of your choice.
"I don't think we have ever had anybody who's been like nah it's not worth it" said Kristopher Douglas Froehlich another Owner of Tactical Tag. "We have so many people who get drug here by there friends, usually in the younger adults and they're like, seriously we're going to go play laser tag and then they get here and he's like dude I told you bro like seriously."
So now they wanted to take their extreme laser tag to another level.
"We wanted to do something for Halloween so actually from the very first, we opened two years ago almost exactly to the month and I was like, oh this would be so great to outfit this as a haunted house" said Kristopher Douglas Froehlich.
So they decided on a zombie hunt with a 'hunt or be hunted' theme.
"We have some people that are helping out with makeup and stuff but more than anything I think they have more fun than the people that are coming through" said Kristopher Douglas Froehlich.
Tactical terror runs through Halloween weekend.