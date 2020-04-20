WASHINGTON STATE - Zuckerberg said Monday that protests against stay-at-home orders organized on the social site qualify as "harmful misinformation' and are removed from the platform.
"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos asked the CEO how the social media giant is handling "the fact that Facebook is now being used to organize a lot of these protests to defy social distancing guidelines in the states."
The anchor asked Zuckerberg "If somebody is trying to organize something like that, does that qualify as harmful misinformation?"
Zuckerberg said that if something states that social distancing isn't effective to slow the spread of the coronavirus it is deemed misinformation and taken down.
However, he added, it is important that people can continue to debate policies and give their opinions, but "there is a line on this."
"More than normal political discourse, I think a lot of the stuff that people are saying that is false around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation that has a risk of leading to imminent physical danger," Zuckerberg said. "And we'll take that kind of content down."
Other harmful information posts that are taken down include those that can cause physical harm, such as unfounded and unsafe medical advice. The site also employs independent fact checkers to search the site for posts that may not necessarily lead to physical harm, but nonetheless contain false information.
When the checkers find that content, the site labels them with a warning, cautioning users against clicking on the article.
"We're doing a lot on this and I've been pretty proud of how the teams have done," Zuckerberg said, but he acknowledged there is still a long way to go.
Zuckerberg's statements come after President Donald Trump voiced his support for protests in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia, tweeting "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," followed by similar tweets targeting Michigan and Virginia.
A small number of residents of those states have taken to the streets to speak out against stay-at-home orders that they believe are too restrictive.
Health officials report more than 760,570 cases of the coronavirus virus and more than 40,700 deaths in the U.S.. Michigan has more than 31,400 cases with nearly 2,400 deaths. Virginia has more than 8,660 cases and 277 deaths and Minnesota has more than 2,350 cases and 134 deaths.